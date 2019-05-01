Home

The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Robert B. Turner Obituary
Robert B. Turner

Age 89, Seattle resident since 1994, died April 11, 2019. Born in Shelby NC June 12, 1929 and raised in Ft Lauderdale, FL, he served in the U.S. Army twenty years, followed by a career in sales, hospitality, and college teaching and administration in Danville, VA, then in retirement as concierge and doorman. Survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Robert Franklin Turner (Susie), and Jeffrey Gordon Senecal; grandson, Richard (Erin); and beloved extended family.

A national cemetery service will

be held for family at a later time.

https://funerals.coop/
Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019
