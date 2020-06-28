Robert B. Woolms Jr.
Robert B. Woolms, Jr.

Bob, 83, went to be with his Lord May 27, 2020 in Spokane Vallley surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Seattle and lived there until retirement in 2000 moving to Spokane. He served his county in the Navy, worked for years in the bottling industry in Seattle, and was the last surviving crew member of the Miss Exide hydroplane. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene and three daughters Pamela Rothfuss, Patti Reich and Robin Acord, besides many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Woolms Sr., mother Evalyn Vickery, brothers Ron and Casey Woolms.

There will be a celebration of his life graveside in Davenport and another in Seattle as soon as the quarantine is lifted.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
