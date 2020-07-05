Robert "Bob" Barratt
Robert "Bob" Barratt passed away March 15th at the age of 76, after a brief, non-COVID related illness. A longtime resident of Magnolia, Bob was a commercial banker in Seattle for many years before retiring to pursue a variety of interests. Described by friends as "A Man For All Seasons," Bob was at one time a cowboy running the fences on a cattle ranch, an avid bird hunter, an expert fisherman, a Northwest boater, and a devoted husband. His life was an adventure and full of the things he loved. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 5, 2020.