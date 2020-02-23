|
|
Robert (Bob) (Bobby) Owen Bentley Haugen
9/3/1932 ~ 2/14/2020
Bob, a long time resident of Burien passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. He is preceded idn death by his wife Joan. Bob lived in the same home for over 60 years. Bob was fortunate to have many wonderful neighbors and friends. He loved spending time with his siblings, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. His Silly songs, storytelling and fabulous sense of humor will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, March 2,
2020. For details please email [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020