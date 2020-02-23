Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Haugen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bentley Haugen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bentley Haugen Obituary
Robert (Bob) (Bobby) Owen Bentley Haugen

9/3/1932 ~ 2/14/2020

Bob, a long time resident of Burien passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. He is preceded idn death by his wife Joan. Bob lived in the same home for over 60 years. Bob was fortunate to have many wonderful neighbors and friends. He loved spending time with his siblings, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. His Silly songs, storytelling and fabulous sense of humor will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, March 2,

2020. For details please email [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -