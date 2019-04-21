Resources More Obituaries for Robert Monzon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Bernard Monzon

Robert "Rob" Bernard Monzon was born in Seattle, May 8, 1963 to parents Phil and Jean Monzon, joining sister Christine and brother Rick. He passed away on April 6, 2019.



He grew up in an old house in West Seattle with his sibs watching JP Patches on TV and a fun childhood. He was in Cub Scouts with friend Alan. He was naturally athletic, playing little league baseball, Pee Wee football, and basketball for the high school team.



Rob was an avid runner, and completed 7 marathons between age 14-22. He ran and trained with is his Dad. The University of Oregon, Eugene, tried to recruit Rob at the age 12 - as he held record running times for his age!



In the summer of 1988 Rob climbed and summitted, Mt Adams with his friend Stuart. In Junior High School, Rob and his friend Stuart joined the schools Chess Club.



Rob was a left hander, and often used this to his advantage as he saw many things from a different angle. He could accomplish anything he put his mind to!



He taught himself to play guitar and piano, and later composed a song on the piano, which he entitled "The Rain Song".



Rob was also an accomplished bowler. He was very good at mixing music on cassette tapes in the 1980's. Rob learned to ski as a teenager and continued to enjoy it for many years.



Rob graduated from West Seattle High School, earned an AA degree in Computer Science from South Seattle Community College, and attended Seattle Pacific University, working towards a BA degree in Computer Science.



Starting at the age of 15, he cooked in restaurants for over 21 years, working breakfast, lunch and dinner, at Mr. Ed's, Webster's, and Alki Cafe. While the Lead Breakfast Cook at Webster's, the restaurant was voted "Best Breakfast In Seattle" on KOMO Radio. Announcer Larry Nelson broadcast his show live from the restaurant one morning. After Rob's successful cooking career, he enjoyed working beside his friend Rodney with "A Touch of Glass Window Cleaning", for nearly 15 years.



Many of Rob's talents included cooking, handyman, auto mechanics, gardening and sketching. In recent years, he saw art in an ordinary chunk of firewood, and with only a kitchen paring knife, hand carved an abstract Olympic swimming man. Rob and Lisa later titled it the "Swimming for the Win".



His hobbies were cooking, gardening, music, drawing satirical cartoons, woodworking, fixing things, enjoyed reading science fiction, astronomy and history, travel and camping.



Rob is a "Patches Pal" forever! His favorite expression was "Duct Tape - the handyman's secret weapon!



Rob was an animal lover, and his late beloved dog was "Ginger". He leaves behind his parrot "Joe", cat "Zorro", and dog "Chico".



Always having compassion for others, Rob was an Organ Donor and his corneas were gifted to two blind individuals who will now see.



Rob is survived by Lisa, his adoring wife of 29 years, and soul-mate of 31 years; mother Jean Monzon, sister Christine Monzon, brother Rick Monzon, and nephews Cameron and Evan Monzon; also many cousins, aunts and uncles. Rob's best friends, Alan Stanford, Stuart Nelson, and Rodney Fenske.



Rob is loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Donations in Rob's memory, may be made to Seattle Humane Society or Medic One Gift and Trust Fund.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 12:00 Noon, at the Kenyon Hall, 7904 35th Avenue SW (98126)



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 12:00 Noon, at the Kenyon Hall, 7904 35th Avenue SW (98126)

in West Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019