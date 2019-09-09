|
|
Robert "Bob" Carl Franklin
Robert "Bob" Carl Franklin from Redmond, Washington passed away at the age of 90 on July 5, 2019 after living a full and adventurous life. Bob was born on June 2, 1929 and raised in Wenatchee, Washington. Bob was the eldest of five brothers and survived by two remaining brothers along with nieces and nephews. He served in the Army for 4 years and after returning went to the University of Washington where he received his business degree and when to work for Boeing. After working there for 20 years he retired and started volunteering at the conservatory for another 25 years. His passion for plants was a big love and the coworkers soon became like family. Another one of Bob's loves was the pipe organ. He traveled to various cities where there were grand and unique organs. Between volunteering and playing the organ with friends at a monthly pipe organ meeting, Bob loved to travel abroad taking friends and family with him to show them places so beautiful outside the United States and collecting priceless memories and various oriental artifacts. Bob was an avid reader, loved classical music, architecture and had 3 cats that were well loved.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019