Robert "Bob" Helmick Bob passed away with his wife at his side, at home on April 22, 2020, at the age of 88, from heart failure.
Bob was born January 3, 1932, grew up in Seattle and graduated from Ballard High School in 1950. He spent four years in the US Naval Air Reserve (weekends only) while working at various jobs including logging, in Idaho, and in Seattle at Continental Can Company, Picker X-Ray and Lowman & Hanford (a stationery company) where he met Louise, "Lou", the love of his life. They were married February 20, 1953, and settled in the Green Lake area.
Bob worked until his retirement as the marketing manager at Paine Instruments selling electronics. This job required his travelling all over the US and twice to Europe.
Bob always had some project he was working on. If he was awake, he was building or fixing something.
In the early 50's Bob built and flew gas-powered model airplanes. Then he designed and built a sand-sailer with a 24 ft. sail. He took it to Westport which resulted in an article and photo in the Aberdeen newspaper. Next he designed and built an airboat powered with an airplane engine used in Lake Washington. Obviously, Lou admits, life with Bob was never boring!
Bob enjoyed high-lake fishing. After work he would pack an inflatable boat and hike up to any lake that he thought would have fish.
In the mid 50's a trip to the San Juan Islands with a friend in a 17 ft. outboard boat resulted in Bob buying a boat. Boating was all new to Lou but Bob's dad had a fishing charter boat out of Ballard so Bob needed no further experience. First a 17 ft. outboard, then a 21 ft. outboard and finally a 28 ft. cabin cruiser. Many memorable trips were made to the San Juan and Gulf Islands.
In 1967 Bob had a house built in Richmond Beach. He was hands-on helping build after work and on weekends. His favorite pastime was sitting on his deck and watching the ships go by.
Then his life took another turn. After seeing a newspaper ad, he bought five acres 8.5 miles from Granite Falls on the Stilliguamish River. He built a 2-story cabin there - working on weekends and he still managed to play at least one game of golf each week.
Bob was interested in historical information on ships, logging and trains and owns many books on these subjects.
Bob's family was his greatest joy. He was there for all celebrations and family parties including the annual Christmas cookie baking evening with all four generations gathered to decorate cookies. He was the chief taste tester.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Lee Helmick and his brother, Duane. He is survived by his sister, Leah House, and Louise, his wife of 68 years, and 2 daughters: Cindy (Charlie) Parks and Tami (Rick) Hodge and is "gramps" to 4 grandsons: Jake (Nikki) and Steven (Amity) Parks and Russell (Kali) and Greg Hodge. He is "great-gramps" to 3 great-grandchildren: Blake and Ayden Parks and also Ryleigh Hodge.
Bob made friends everywhere he went. To know him was to like him. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A celebration of life for Bob will be held in combination with the annual Allison/Helmick family reunion on August 1st at the cabin near Granite Falls. Call Lou's home for driving directions.
Donations may be made in Bob's name to Granite Falls Historical Society, PO Box 1414, Granite Falls, WA 98252 or .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020