Robert "Bob" John Brown



On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Robert "Bob" John Brown, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 83 in Everett, WA.



Bob was born on October 27, 1935. He graduated from O'Dea High School in Seattle and enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in England. Bob attended Seattle University and received his degree in Civil Engineering in 1963.



Bob met his wife, Marilyn Cejka, while attending Seattle University and they were married on September 1, 1962. Bob and Marilyn were married for the next 56 years. Bob had three sons, Mike, Doug, and Norm and two daughters, Fran and Linda.



Bob spent over 35 years as a hydrologist with the Army Corps of Engineers in Seattle, WA. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and boater and was a member of the Seattle Sports Fishing Club, serving time as the club treasurer. He spent many weekends on the water boating and fishing. He also enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anne, and his grandson, Hannes. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and his five children; Norm (Ann), Frances Mack (Thomas), Michael (Karen), Linda (Koreen), Doug (Diana), and his 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to Snohomish County Hospice or Catholic Relief Services.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 from



4pm - 8pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home,



804 State Ave, Marysville, WA



A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 7 at 9:45am with Mass following at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4200 88th St NE, Marysville, WA. Published in The Seattle Times from June 3 to June 4, 2019