Robert "Bob" Morrow
Age 84, of Cle Elum, Bob died peacefully January 1, 2020.
Private burial at Riverton Crest
Cemetery. Celebration of life to
be held at Billy Baroo's at Foster Golf Links, 13500 Interurban Ave. S. Tukwila from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Bob grew up In Burien and was a graduate of Highline High School class of 1953. He worked in the metal industry in the greater Seattle area. Preceded in death by parents Marvin and Marie Morrow and brother Harold Morrow. Bob is survived by his spouse Jane, son Jeffrey (wife Debra), son Terry, son Michael (fiance; Sandy), daughter Joanne (husband Bob), stepson Douglas (wife Julie), stepson Jason (wife Laura), grandchildren Brett, Gregory, Grant, Mason, Brooke, Rachael (husband Casey), Chris (wife Grace), great grandchildren Jacob and Joshua.
In lieu of flowers, gifts, donations can be made to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Foundation, 603 S, Chestnut St, Ellensburg, WA 98926. [email protected] Online condolences may be made to the family at
www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020