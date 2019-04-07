|
Robert "Bob" Ostlund
Robert "Bob" Ostlund, 73, of Anacortes, died on March 28, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 23, 1945 in Seattle, WA the son of James and Ellen "Nellie" (Harrington) Ostlund.
A Rosary Vigil (Prayer service) will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at
St. Mary Church in Anacortes with Mass of Christian Burial taking place at Noon Thursday, April 11, 2019. A Reception will follow immediately after Mass at the Father Auer Center. Interment will be at Holyrood
Catholic Cemetery, Shoreline, WA.
Memorials in Bob's name are suggested to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, P.O. Box 19024, Seattle, WA 98109-1024.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019