Robert Bogue Olson
Robert Olson, 83, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019
after a 12-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He accepted his Parkinson's diagnosis with grace and courage and remained a positive inspiration to the end. Born the only child, in Ketchikan, Alaska to Clarence and Eleanor Bogue Olson, Bob was raised in Seattle from age 3.
He attended Garfield High School and graduated in 1954. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington in 1958. Bob was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity.
After graduation, Bob moved to Orcas Island with his first wife, Marguerite Smith and their two children Christine Charlotte and Craig. He was given the opportunity to have a franchise ownership in Sears and Roebuck on Orcas. He enjoyed and knew most of the island residents as customers and friends. Sears flourished under his guidance, he felt privileged to have wonderful clients and neighbors and was dedicated to the Orcas Island community where he served on many fundraising projects. He was an influential member of many organizations that benefitted from his ideas, enthusiasm and leadership contributions. He retired at 52 and happily began a new musical career, playing the banjo, which became the heart and joy of his life.
Bob was a talented banjo player whose passion for folk music was a gift he wanted to share. He had an unswerving determination for giving opportunities to all musicians to share their musical gifts. Bob's friends called him "The Godfather" of fiddlers, guitarists, bass players, accordionists, etc. His new career of locating, planning and organizing performance, events, dances, visiting hospitals and memory centers fulfilled his goal of supplying music to all and encouraging musical talent to as many as possible. This entrepreneur of music gained admiration and respect for Bob because of his willingness to mentor others and his amazing wryness of wit which also drew people to him. Folk music from many countries and cultures was his favorite; but he had a solid appreciation for classical music as well.
Bob lived a very full and meaningful life. He was an active member of churches in the several communities where we lived. He was a lifelong member of the Washington Athletic Club and enjoyed participating in tennis, sailing, skiing, fishing, bird hunting and the outdoors. Bob was a huge and loyal fan of the Huskies, Seahawks and Mariners.
Bob was divorced and in 1988, married Valerie Henning Davis. They enjoyed traveling, especially by car and train around the United States. Bob's Swedish heritage made trips to visit Scandinavia ones he relished. Bob and Valerie lived on Bainbridge Island for 6 years until Bob found his dream home in Grapeview on the water. He loved tending to his large yard, especially his 60 rhododendrons. By marriage, Bob gained 3 daughters; Pamela, Kathryn and Suzanne. Together, Bob and Valerie had 10 grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his son Craig and his wife Renee, his daughter Christine Charlotte and her husband Frank. His three stepchildren Pamela Bildsoe, Kathryn and her husband Richard Hefley and Suzanne and Bill Bredy and his 10 grandchildren, Danielle, Michael, Jordan and Grace and Alison, Kate, Claire and Jackson, all of whom he was extremely proud.
Bob leaves a grieving wife, Valerie, and family, but we are comforted in the knowledge he is reunited with his loved ones and has found eternal peace. Bob had a positive input on many people and leaves the world a better place, he will always be a source of inspiration to all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held at
University Presbyterian Church
on Wednesday, November 20th at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019