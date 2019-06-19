Resources More Obituaries for Robert McClinton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Brock McClinton

Obituary Condolences Flowers RADM Robert Brock McClintoN, USN (Ret.)



His Family is saddened to report that RADM Robert Brock McClinton, Commanding Officer of USS TURNER JOY from May 1965 to October 1966, and former Bremerton Historic Ships Association board member, passed away on April 12, 2019 at his home in Sequim, Washington. Bob graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1947, and embarked on a 35-year career as a Surface Line officer. Prior to taking command of USS TURNER JOY, Bob served as a Division Officer in USS MISSISSIPPI (BB 41/EAG 128) and USS FRESNO (CL 121), as a Department Head in USS DYESS (DDR 880) and USS DOUGLAS H. FOX (DD 779), as Commanding Officer of USS CONFLICT (MSO 426), and as Executive Officer of USS NORFOLK (DL 1). During his command tour in TURNER JOY, he led the ship through a combat deployment to Vietnam from July 1965 to January 1966. This included operations on Yankee Station in support of USS CORAL SEA (CVA 43) and USS TICONDEROGA (CVA 14), as well as naval gunfire support (NGFS) missions along the length of the South Vietnamese coast from Chu Lai in the north to the Mekong Delta in the south to the Gulf of Thailand in the west. During its operations on the gunline, TURNER JOY conducted 84 missions, expending over 2,000 rounds of ammunition. This included the first ever NGFS missions fired from the Gulf of Thailand against targets on the west coast of South Vietnam. Following his tour in TURNER JOY, Bob commanded USS DETROIT (AOE 4), and was subsequently promoted to Rear Admiral. His flag officer assignments included tours as Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Commander, Naval Surface Group, Western Pacific, and Commandant, Sixth Naval District headquartered in Charleston, SC.



Bob retired from the Navy in 1982 and settled with his wife, Gunvor, in Sequim.



Following his retirement, he was an active bicyclist, including rides from Canada to Mexico and a ride in 1995 from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean at the age of 69. His driving force was "for the fun of it", and raising money for the Fred Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Research.



He was also a certified flight instructor in single engine planes.



In his later years, he loved sailing and racing sailboats with his crew even after two hip replacements and a knee replacement. He and his crew won the last race he sailed on Sequim Bay, just six days before he passed. Again, his driving force was being with friends and family, and raising funds for Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. Over the years, he and his crew raised over $100,000 for Hospice, with the help of many generous donors.



Bob was a proud member and past commadore of the Sequim Bay Yacht Club and a proud member of the Association of Naval Airmen (ANA).



Admiral McClinton was survived by his wife of 70 years, Gunvor Maria Elisabeth Nyzell McClinton. She has since passed away, on June 8, 2019, just eight weeks later, in Virginia.



Bob is survived by two daughters, Joyce E. Leigh (Eric) of Eagle, Idaho, and Kim M. Lyttle (John) of Berryville, Virginia, four grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several cousins.



A memorial service will be held



Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm,



at the Sequim Bay Yacht Club,



2577 W. Sequim Bay Road, Sequim, WA.



After the ceremony, Bob will receive full military honors. Following that, his ashes and those of his wife of 70 years, Gunvor, will be put aboard his



sailboat, the America. Anyone who



wishes to join in sailing or motoring



out to the Strait of Juan de Fuca,



to spread their ashes together,



is welcome to Join. Published in The Seattle Times from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.