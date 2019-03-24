Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Byron Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Byron Smith Obituary
Robert Byron Smith

Robert was born 04/21/1921; beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather passed away peacefully on 3/05/2019 at his home surrounded by family members at age 98. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy, on 6/6/2015. Bob was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corp, trained as an aeromechanic. He then worked at Boeing as a modelmaker in the Wind Tunnel until his retirement. He and Dorothy were able to travel a great deal for over 20 years with many of their friends. And always throughout his life Bob was building things and helping others build things. He was a man of many talents, many interests who enjoyed his life.

Truly a life well lived.

Bob is survived by his children; Barbara, Bob Jr, and Cindy; 6 grandchildren; Christina, Daniel, Stephanie, Marisa, Kyle Anne and Nolan and 9 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Bob's life

will be held on March 30th from

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at his home in Gig Harbor, WA.

If you would like to attend, please call or email us at: [email protected]

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Smith family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.