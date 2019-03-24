Robert Byron Smith



Robert was born 04/21/1921; beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather passed away peacefully on 3/05/2019 at his home surrounded by family members at age 98. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy, on 6/6/2015. Bob was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corp, trained as an aeromechanic. He then worked at Boeing as a modelmaker in the Wind Tunnel until his retirement. He and Dorothy were able to travel a great deal for over 20 years with many of their friends. And always throughout his life Bob was building things and helping others build things. He was a man of many talents, many interests who enjoyed his life.



Truly a life well lived.



Bob is survived by his children; Barbara, Bob Jr, and Cindy; 6 grandchildren; Christina, Daniel, Stephanie, Marisa, Kyle Anne and Nolan and 9 great grandchildren.



A celebration of Bob's life



will be held on March 30th from



2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at his home in Gig Harbor, WA.



If you would like to attend, please call or email us at: [email protected]



Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019