Robert C.



Davidson, MD



April 2, 1927 ~ February 24, 2019



Robert C. Davidson, 91, of Bellevue, Washington, died on February 24, 2019, of natural causes.



"Bob" was born in Great Falls, Montana, on April 2, 1927, to Harry and Irene Davidson. After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1945, he served in the US Navy until the end of World War Two. He returned to civilian life to attend Northwestern University and the University of Washington School of Medicine.



He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Hennepin County Hospital in Minneapolis, and then served as chief resident at the Seattle VA Hospital.



In 1952, he married Mary Catharyn Lantz. They resided in Great Falls, Montana, for eight years before settling permanently in Bellevue, Washington.



After practicing at the Great Falls Clinic from 1957 to 1965, Dr. Davidson returned to the University of Washington to serve a fellowship in Nephrology (kidney diseases and hypertension). He spent the next 35 years on the staff of the University of Washington School of Medicine, where he especially enjoyed teaching and conducting clinical research in hypertension. Personal highlights of his professional career were three medical missions to Cambodia.



Bob's hobbies included tennis, fly fishing, and growing roses. He cherished spending time with family in his home and in his beloved state of Montana. His Scottish heritage was studied and celebrated throughout his life.



Dr. Davidson was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kay, and his son Stuart. He is survived by sons Tom Davidson, of Bellevue, and Bob Davidson (Michell), of Boise, Idaho, grandchildren Nick Davidson (Amber), and Lisa Johnson (Daniel) and three great grandchildren



The family is grateful to Grace Gentle Care for the tender care provided in Bob's final days.



A memorial service will be held at



Bellevue Presbyterian Church



1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue



on Saturday, March 16 at 1 pm.



