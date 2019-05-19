Robert (Bob) C. East



Age 90, of Shelton, Washington passed away on April 26, 2019.



Bob was born in Pontiac, Michigan and when Bob was a young boy, the family moved to Everett, WA and later established long-term residence in Seattle, WA. After graduating from West Seattle High School, he joined the Army and later served in the Air Force during the Korean War.



Bob married Theresa, and they raised four children together. They were together for 50 years before Theresa passed away. He served as an elementary school teacher in the Renton School District, educating children for 28 years. After retiring, Bob and Theresa set up residence at Lake Limerick in Shelton.



Bob was an avid fisherman, loved to travel near and far, and enjoyed the art of carpentry, having built a cabin and one of his own residences.



Bob is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park in SeaTac, WA at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 5.



Please join family and friends for a Celebration of Life at Lake Limerick Country Club Great Hall, 790 E. St. Andrews Dr. Shelton, WA from 1:00 - 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 6.



Please sign Bob's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019