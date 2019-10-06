|
|
Robert C. "Bob" McGuire, Jr.
Bob was born on January 23, 1947, to Robert and Annette McGuire in Colfax, WA. He grew up in Pullman, Yakima and Bothell, WA, and graduated from Bothell High School in 1965. Bob served in the US Navy from 1965 through 1969 and served three WESTPAC tours in Vietnam.
Bob met his wife, Anne (McCoy), in Waikiki, HI, and were married in 1967. Bob and Anne moved to the mainland in 1970, where they lived in Seattle, WA, briefly before moving to Portland, OR. Bob and Anne raised their two children in Lebanon, OR. He was a devoted father, and enjoyed spending time with his family while camping, hiking and fishing. He was active in his community as well. Bob will be remembered by all for his sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh. Bob touched a lot of lives throughout his life and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Eric Chatman of Redmond, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Erica McGuire of Lebanon, OR; granddaughters, Paige McGuire and Amara Chatman; parents, Robert and Annette McGuire of Seattle, WA; brother, John (Tracy) McGuire of Sun City, AZ; sister Patty (Leslie) McGuire of Bellingham, WA; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life. Memorial donations may be sent to Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon and sent in care of Huston Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019