Robert (Bob) C. Nolte
Called "Popeye" by his grandkids and friends, Bob was a wonderful son, brother, father, (great)grandfather, and friend. On August 19, 2020 surrounded by family, Bob passed away of natural causes at the age of 96.
Born and raised by a single mom on the East Coast, Bob joined the Navy after high school and served three years as an aviation machinist. He was stationed in Hawaii during WWII and later transferred to Seattle's Sandpoint Naval Air Station. On a blind USO date in 1944, he met Betty Jo Mauzey. They married in 1946, raised three children in the Bryant neighborhood, and later settled in the Greenlake area.
After a career at Sears, Bob retired to a life filled with volunteering and travel. He and Betty Jo traveled to Europe, Australia, Thailand, and South America, to name a few. Volunteering included the Ballard Locks (Bob's favorite), Ballard Chamber of Commerce, Sea-Tac airport, the cruise ships, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and the grandkids' school auctions and field trips.
Bob ran marathons through his 60s and could be seen walking most days to and from the Locks until a few months before his passing. Bob loved learning new things. His final wish was to donate his body to the UW so future doctors could learn from him. He got his wish. He was accepted by the UW.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Betty Jo; brother, Hank; and partner of eight years, Cathy Hendrickson. He is survived by his three children, Karl Nolte, Kurt Nolte, and Wendy Auld (Bill); grandchildren, Gibson Nolte, Kelsi Auld, and Jeff Auld; and great-granddaughter, Betty Danger Nolte.
The family would like to thank Ballard Landmark, Aegis on Galer, and Evergreen Health Hospice for their friendship and care throughout Bob's final years and hours.
Once large gatherings are permitted, a big party will be planned to celebrate Popeye, including dark beer and popcorn per his request.
