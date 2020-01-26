|
Robert C. Salyer
Robert "Bob" Salyer passed away on January 19, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. Born January 25, 1924, Bob was just short of his 96th birthday. Bob's wife, Alice Jo Salyer, passed away in 2004 after 59 long wonderful years of marriage. Bob grew up in Seattle, a graduate of Queen Anne High School. Bob joined the Army just after Pearl Harbor, to serve as a 2nd Lieutenant through World War II. Bob lived his whole life in the home he built for his family in the 50's. Bob loved flying and airplanes, his lifelong passion, soloing in his father's airplane in 1940 at the age of 16. Bob is survived by daughter, Karen Rainwater of Bellingham, son Royal Salyer of Renton, and five grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020