Robert Carl Ouderkirk



Born October 3, 1931, to Carl Ouderkirk and Alma Spicer Ouderkirk in the Village of Penn Yan, New York. He died peacefully on May 22, 2019, at his home in Normandy Park, Washington. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Roberta Grace Ouderkirk nee Reis.



He is survived by his two sons, James and John, and his grandchildren, Keith Ouderkirk and Quinn Keating.



Robert served in the United States Army and was released from active duty on September 30th 1953. He was Honorably Discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant on May 19, 1964.



Bob was an electrical engineer and manager for the Sylvania and Boeing companies until his retirement in 1987. He also owned and operated his own business after his retirement from Boeing.



He was a man of varied interests- including classic cars, gardening, and the study of religious philosophy. He will be missed. Rest in Peace, Bob.