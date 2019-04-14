Robert Cletus Ruxlow II



In loving memory of Robert "Bob" Cletus Ruxlow of Seattle, Washington. Bob was born on November 20, 1960, in Phoenix, AZ to Robert Cletus Ruxlow and Vivian Louise Ruxlow. Bob lived his early years in Barstow, California and enjoyed living with his family in New Zealand during his high school years in the 1970s.



Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the 1980s and served aboard the USS Pollack, a nuclear attack submarine where he worked as a Nuclear Electrician. He started his post Navy career in Southern California working for Power Engineering Services, Inc. and in 1991, his career took him to Seattle, Washington when he joined Electro-Test, Inc. Bob held a Professional Engineering license in both Washington and California. In 2000 he co-founded Sigma Six Solutions a business which grew from two employees to many employees. Bob retired in 2016 when the company was sold to the Penn Power Group. Bob was a great colleague, mentor, and friend.



Bob was also a worldly guy. He worked on projects in Pakistan, Brazil, England, Peru, Finland, Belgium, and more. He also loved to travel to relax with his favorite go-to place being Costa Rica. Bob's hobbies included motorcycle racing, diving, photography, and the Seahawks (GO HAWKS).



Bob was preceded in death by his beloved brother James Lee Ruxlow, his mother Vivian Louise Ruxlow, and his father, Robert Cletus Ruxlow. He is survived by his Uncle Thomas Ruxlow, his sisters Lynette Ferguson and Mary Lawrence, seven nieces and nephews, his best friend and beloved cat Buck, as well as countless loved ones, friends, and colleagues.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Cedarbrook Lodge, 18525 36th Avenue South in SeaTac, WA.



Instead of flowers, please make contributions in Bob's name to MEOW Cat Rescue at



www.meowcatrescue.org