|
|
Robert D. Adkins
One year ago today you slipped quietly away -
Born September 8, 1931.
Died May 5, 2019 at the age of 87.
Bob was born in Newport, Wa to Gladys and Dewey Adkins. Bob and sister Rosalie were raised in Spokane, Wa. Graduated from John R. Rodgers High School in 1949, and Washington State University in 1954 with a B.A. in Communications.
Married Catherine Wise on July, 20, 1957. Worked as a Rock and Roll Disc Jockey at KNEW, (now KJRB Radio) in Spokane, as one of the "5 Bobs" on air personalities . He was known as "Addy Bobkins", with a wonderful sense of humor. Later worked at KREM alongside radio partner Jim Johnston as the "Bob and Jim" Show. Proud father of sons Stephen Robert and Perry Allen, both born in Spokane.
Moved to Seattle in 1970, and settled in Magnolia in 1971. Worked as an on-air personality, and later as advertising salesman & sales manager, and various other jobs in radio.
Bob loved all things chocolate, and nice cars, owning many throughout his life. Past member Jaguar Drivers Club, and Ferrari Club of America.
Bob was an avid world traveler; visiting many European countries with family including a wonderful trip to Cornwall, England with his mother and sister to see the area where his grandparents had grown up. Also, a memorable, three-week trip to Egypt, and Israel, with many additional travels throughout the U.S.
He was such a blessing in our lives and is so profoundly missed. It was an honor and privilege to be his wife for nearly 62 years. Loved you then, Love you still. Always have. Always will.
Bob's family would like to thank the nursing staff at Foss Home and Village for their kind and loving care of our Dear One during his time there.
Bob was predeceased by his father and mother, infant son Christopher Brian, and infant daughter Tracy Ann.
Survived by his wife Catherine, sons Perry, Stephen, and beloved sister Rosalie.
Rest in Peace our dearest one ~ Miss you forever
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2020