Robert D. Bailey



Bob Bailey of Issaquah died on August 14, 2020. He was 77 years old. Bob was born September 9,



1942 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle to Thomas and Lee Bailey of Kent. The oldest of three sons, growing up he summered at Lake Meridian and devoted time to Boy Scouts, attending the 1953 Jamboree in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.



Bob graduated from Pacific University in 1965. He was an enthusiastic member of the Alpha Zeta's and formed lifelong friendships. Upon graduation, Bob worked for Boeing for 36 years.



An avid photographer he leaves us with a stunning visual portrait of life in the Pacific Northwest.



He is survived by Joan, Josh, Jaime, Jay, Ryan, Graham, Hayes, Brian, Lynn, Greg and Quinndot.



A party in celebration of Bob's life is planned for the Spring of 2021.



