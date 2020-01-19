|
Robert D. Spielholz
May 3, 1944 - January 14, 2020
Robert David Spielholz, chemist, photographer, glass artist, accomplished traveler, and master chef, passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on January 14, 2020. He was attended by his wife Kathleen Hargrave and son Peregrin Spielholz. Robert received exceptional care from the Center for Interstitial Lung Disease and the ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center. Those he loved and knew well understood his deep devotion to his family as well as his different roles as artist and scientist.
Robert was born at the Marine Hospital in Seattle on May 3, 1944. When his family lived in the Ravenna neighborhood he attended Bryant Elementary. In 1954, his family moved to Israel, where his father, Dr. Jess B. Spielholz, was on loan from the Public Health Department to implement a Malaria Abatement Program. He and his sister Joan spent three years at the Tabeetha School/Church of Scotland in Jaffa, Israel, where he began his interest in photography and developed his own black and white film. The family took an extended trip on the way back to the U.S. and they visited France and Spain. This was the beginning of his joy and love for the adventure of travel and it became a permanent passion.
After the Spielholz family returned to the U.S. and moved to Mercer Island, Robert attended Mercer Island Junior and Senior High Schools. His summer projects included sailing at the Corinthian Yacht Club, photography, and grinding his own telescope lenses. He often spoke about the influence of his two favorite teachers: Dr. Gary Wedemeyer, who cultivated his interest in all aspects of science, and the late James Wichterman, who challenged him to understand the nature of the human condition and the power of logic. In 1962 Robert's calculus teacher, Dick Waddington wrangled a classroom of unusually inquisitive students - nearly half would go on to attend MIT. Armed with a wry sense of humor and an interest in both art and chemistry, Robert attended Yale University and the University of Washington. While at the UW, he began a job at Alpha Cine, mixing chemicals for the motion picture laboratory. He eventually became the lab manager and stayed for 22 years. During this time, he had an opportunity to work with many of the film industry's best directors.
In 1968 while working at Alpha Cine, he became interested in glass blowing. His love of the medium, including the science, the art, and the challenge of building his own equipment, made glass blowing a life-long passion. As an artist he was best known for the work he produced with his wife Kathleen in their studio, Andiamo Glass Design, in Redmond, Washington. He was a full-time artist and web designer for fifteen years in Redmond. He was also an avid opera buff.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen, son Peregrin Spielholz (Anneliese Schleyer), and grandchildren, Aubrey and Jakob. Robert was previously married to Marilyn Gearheart Senuta and divorced in 1975. Robert suggested that in lieu of flowers (which he adored but primarily in the garden) that donations be made to South Sound Meals on Wheels. He'd love it if friends/family could gather, go out to a movie, a concert, or have a lovely meal at a locally owned restaurant. He would approve of everyone making a wonderful memory with someone they love. No service will be held.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020