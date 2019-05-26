Home

Robert D. Williams

July 30, 1936 ~ April 24, 2019

Bob was born in Ogden, Utah, moved to Petersburg, Alaska as a teenager, graduating from PHS in 1954. He served in the US Army, fished commercially in Alaska, and worked for the Seattle School District as a teacher and in Student Placement. He was a PER in the Burien Elks.

Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lori, sons Kim Williams (Cindy), Kurt Williams (Zurab), John Stebbins (Laura), Robin Stebbins (Jodi), sister Carolyn Bloom (Ray), brother Jay Williams (Dixi), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be at the

Burien Elks

14006 1st Ave. S. Burien, WA,

from 2:00-5:00PM Sat. June 1.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
