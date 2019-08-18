|
Robert Donald Brown
Robert Donald Brown passed away in his sleep on July 20, 2019. Born in Owosso, Michigan on July 21, 1934, Bob was the only child of James D. Brown and Ethel I. (Eames) Brown.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy in Newport, RI. During his tour of duty aboard the U.S.S. Perry, this was the catalyst that gave him the passion to travel the world.
After his Honorable Discharge from the military, Bob attended Michigan State University from 1959 to 1963. He graduated with a BFA In Music and Education. He was a classically trained pianist.
Bob taught in the Kent School District from 1963 until retirement in 1989. During his teaching profession, he was honored by the Washington State Superintendents Office of Public Instruction in 1974; included in the national "Who's Who of Outstanding Educators in America" in 1976; and honored as the "Outstanding Educator in the Kent School District- in 1986.
Bob was constantly on the move after retirement. He did volunteer work for the LGBTQ community during the AIDS crisis. Organizations included 'Chicken Soup Brigade' and Bailey / Boushay House' for a total of ten years. He also had a love for the performing arts. Visiting various venues Including: Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera, SMC, 5th Ave. and Paramount Theatres, and U.W. Meany Hall.
It Is easier to say that Bob has visited six continents instead of naming the individual countries. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved riding on his beloved Honda Goldwings. He was always in awe of any and all National Parks in the U.S.A. and Canada. He had no fear of flying and experienced almost every cruise line in the world.
Bob loved his home on Queen Anne. He possessed an amazing green thumb and was especially proud of his roses, orchids, and dahlias. He designed and built a koi pond in his backyard, complete with a waterfall and various flora.
Bob enjoyed all social gatherings and was always on the lookout for the perfect gin and tonic. He enjoyed fine dining and had a weakness for any kind of dessert. Bob loved all animals, especially the dogs he had throughout his life.
Bob leaves his long time partner and recent husband of thirty two years-Peter D. Leveque, and many caring and wonderful friends and family. Bob liked and helped everyone. His huge heart will be sorely missed for a long, long time. He unknowingly set the bar for others to emulate his kindness, wisdom, and love.
At Robert's request there will be no religious service. A wake to celebrate Bob's life will be announced in the near future through social media.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019