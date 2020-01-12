|
|
Robert Douglas Donaldson
Doug was born on December 5,
1933 in Salt Lake City, and passed away at the age of 86 on January 7, 2020 in Edmonds, WA with his wife, Faith, at his side.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessie Simpson and brother, Charles Stuart Donaldson.
Doug attended the University of Utah and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces; received a BA from the University of Nebraska Omaha; and MSA in Business Administration from Georgia College, GA.
After a year at the University of Utah, Doug enlisted in the US Air Force. He trained as a GCI Radar Repairman, and then applied for admission to Air Force Cadets, graduating as a 2nd Lt. Navigator. He applied to become a pilot as a 1st Lt., served two tours of duty in Vietnam; first flying C-123's (twin engine cargo plane) and then B-47 and B-52 jets. He was awarded numerous Air Service medals, the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross, while serving in Vietnam.
After 26 years in the Air Force, Doug retired from Strategic Air Command headquarters with the rank of Colonel and embarked on his second career with IDS/American Express. Unsuccessful as a sales representative, the position of Operations Manager was created for him. This position became the prototype for Directors of Business Operation at American Express Financial Advisors, his position at retirement after 14 years.
He was a lifelong fisherman, fly fishing on salt and freshwater. He was a cross country skier, hiker and avid golfer. He was a Charter Equity golf member of Mill Creek Country Club.
As Doug lost his skill as a golfer, he continued to 'reel in the big ones' until his dying day. Upon making his last cast, he peacefully fell asleep.
Remembrances may be given to the King County and Snohomish County Search & Rescue.
No services per his request. A Private Burial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020