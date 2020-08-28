Robert E. Allen



Robert E. (Bob) Allen passed peacefully on August 12, 2020, six weeks short of his 93rd birthday. Born in Tacoma, WA on September 24, 1927, Bob was the youngest of Walter and Wyona Allen's three children. He served in the army occupation force in Japan and was discharged in 1947. Bob earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Washington State University. While at WSU (then WSC), he met Dolores Plaster-a farm girl from Reardan, WA. They were married in 1952 and moved to the Seattle area where they lived for the rest of his life. He practiced as a registered structural engineer for 36 years, including 9 years as a partner in the consulting engineering firm Pearson, Pape, Allen, & Huggins serving the pulp and paper industry. Bob was respected as a dedicated, professional engineer, but he was even more dedicated to his family. With five boys in the family, Bob found himself serving as scoutmaster of Troop 360, sponsored by their church, Lake Burien Presbyterian, where they were members for 67 years. Bob and the boys made special memories through dozens of backpacking experiences, and all five boys earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Working on projects together likely spurred the technical interest that ultimately resulted in all five boys becoming engineers.



Although Bob and Dolores enjoyed traveling together, their favorite retreat was the summer cabin on Hood Canal where they graciously hosted hundreds of guests and celebrated dozens of first-time water skiers. They especially enjoyed spending time with the WSC gang and their couples group from church. After 61 years, the cabin remains a favorite gathering place for family and friends.



Bob remained active to the end, continuing to work in the yard to always keep things looking sharp. He and Dolores enjoyed a trip to Hawaii in 2019, and celebrated Dolores' 90th birthday and their 68th anniversary this year in May and June, respectively.



Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Marian (Al) Birchman and Dorothy (John) Humpolick, and his daughter-in-law, Lori (Steve) Allen. In addition to his wife, Dolores, Bob is survived by their five sons, Jim (Pullman, WA), Jerry and Debbie (Centralia, WA), Dave and Kim (Spokane, WA), Kevin and Lynelle (Redmond, WA), and Steve (Pullman, WA), fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Because he put his faith and trust in Jesus as Lord, his salvation is secure; and his family looks forward to spending eternity with him in God's presence.



The memorial service can be viewed



after 9/12/2020 by searching



for Lake Burien Presbyterian Church on YouTube.



