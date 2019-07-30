Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Saltwater State Park
Robert E. Foster Obituary
Robert E. Foster

On July 19th, 2019, Robert E. Foster passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the age of 91. He married his beloved wife Eunice Green on March 1967, who has since passed.Robert was deeply loved and was survived by his immediate family. Tina, Paula, Lori, Robert Jr., Heather, Tonya, Casey, Cole, and Ty. Robert's passions: working on big rigs at Inco Express, playing Harmonica, and family. A Memorial will be held on Sept. 7th 2019 at 12pm, at Saltwater State Park.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 30 to July 29, 2019
