Robert E. Hawkins
Robert E. Hawkins, 87, passed away August 6, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, with family at his side. Bob was born in Chicago in late 1931, to Ina Mae Lamb and Robert G. Hawkins, who separated shortly after his birth. His mother moved with him to Los Angeles about 1937, intent that he have a career on stage and screen. While he did grow up in Hollywood, graduating high school there in 1950, Bob was more interested in his magic act and the magic of studio engineering. He finished broadcast engineering school and began working in small radio stations in Arizona and, briefly, for Les Paul and Mary Ford, in Los Angeles.
Bob married Frances Mary Wingo in 1953 and his work brought them to live in Sacramento, Bakersfield, Daly City, and eventually Portland, Oregon. During this time their son Rob and twins Libbi and Ken were born. Bob and Fran were divorced in 1966, and his employment with Golden West Broadcasters allowed him to move from program director at KEX in Portland to KVI in Seattle. He married Jeanne Marie Foelkner Valentine in 1967, making a home there with her children Lisa and Tom. Robert moved from radio to public relations, had articles in the Sunday P-I and Sunset, and won a local Emmy for an episode he wrote of the children's television show "Boomerang." He retired as vice-president of communications from Washington Federal Savings and Loan in 1994.
Bob enjoyed writing, music, photography, and projects of all kinds. His enthusiasm for them was constant, and to him each of his children owe a big part of their own passions for history, film and photography, classic British sports cars, and beauty in nature and people.
Survivors include the children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the country. The family is arranging a private service in Aberdeen, WA, at a later date. Those wishing to make a contribution in Bob's memory may enjoy a good detective novel or movie, and give their love to family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019