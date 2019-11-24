|
|
Robert E. Ostrom
Bob was born in Seattle on December 28, 1932 the fourth child of Dr. Ralph and Minnie Ostrom. He is survived by Jeanette, his wife of nearly 64 years, daughter Debra Morrell (Kenneth Morrell) of Sultan, son Thomas (Kathleen Geraghty) of Seattle, and daughter Sonja Steves (David Steves) of Tualatin, OR. He had seven grandchildren, Robert Morrell (Allie Roach) of Seattle, WA, Andrew Morrell (Stephanie) of Bellingham, WA, Kaitlyn Morrell (Aaron Willis) of Oregon City, OR, Johanna Steves (Philippe Gautier) of Paris, France, Linnea Steves of Portland, OR, Mykaila Ostrom of Seattle, WA, Alex Ostrom of Richland, WA, and two precious great-granddaughters, Edith Willis and Sydney Morrell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Audree Booth, brother Donald Ostrom, and sister Shirley Hemstad. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews and their families.
Bob graduated from Ballard High School, Seattle, and received his bachelor's degree from Central Washington University. Bob was a career naval officer, received his "Navy Wings of Gold," and became a designated naval aviator. He served tours of duty in Coronado, CA, Alameda, CA, Mountain View, CA, Pensacola, FL, and Patuxent River, MD. He also had numerous deployments in the Western Pacific and Europe. Bob twice received the Navy Air Medal awarded for acts of heroism in flight. In 1972, Bob and his crew flew their P-3 through a powerful typhoon (Rita) to help locate and rescue the surviving members of a B-52 crew that had ditched in the ocean near the Philippines. Post Navy retirement, Bob served as a municipal finance officer, councilmember for the City of Sultan, and chairman of Community Transit Board of Directors.
Throughout his rich life, Bob committed himself to public service, striving to help others and his community. He was proud of the achievements of his children and grandchildren, and treasured his relationships with many long-term friends. Bob's family will miss his sense of humor, sentimentality, love of the outdoors, and loyalty to his people and country. For information about a celebration of Bob's life, please email: [email protected]
Please sign Bob's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019