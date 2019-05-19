Robert E. Rice



Robert passed away on April 16, 2019 in Wenatchee, WA at the age of 89. He was born in Seattle, WA on April 25, 1929. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Casper Rice; his mother, Gladys Looney Rice; and his brother, Glenn Howard Rice. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sally Rice; his three children, Pamela Erxleben, Debi Humann, and Glenn Rice; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Robert served in the U.S. Army during World War II and served his community as a Seattle Police Officer for 21 years in various roles. Robert retired from the Seattle Police Department as a Sergeant Detective on the Investigations Bureau on March 30, 1981. Robert's greatest pleasures included reading, carpentry, building homes, gardening, pets, and spending time with his family and friends.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 1:30pm at Evergreen-Washelli, located at 11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133 (graveside



service at approximately 2:30pm). Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019