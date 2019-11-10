|
|
Robert E. Rodgers
Robbie Rodgers, born July 9, 1946, to Edgar and Mary Rodgers in Seattle, passed way November 1,
2019 in Vancouver Washington. Graduated from Ft. Vancouver high school and attended Clark College prior to getting drafted. Honorably discharged due to the failing health of his mother. Spent part of his childhood on Whidbey Island before moving Vancouver WA to live with Jerry and Beverly Mackey after his father passed away. He spent most of his working years in the outdoor amusement business as general manager of the Seattle Center Fun Forrest. He was president of the Pacific Northwest Showman's Club in 1980. When the family moved to Vancouver in 1994 worked for the Eastman family at Oaks Park. Enjoyed times traveling in the Caribbean on windjammer ships and fulfilled a wish of swimming with stingrays in the Cayman Islands. Traveled to Mexico with family and friends many times. He had many trips to Nashville to visit his daughter and a side trip to Jack Daniels Distillery was always a highlight.
For a man who never had pets a child he ended up parenting two Chow dogs and six cats and the odd hamster or fish over his lifetime. Was proud of his daughters Melissa and Amanda because of the loving adults they grew up to be. Was crazy proud of his grandchildren Abigail and Henry whom he loved and the Williamson family (In-laws) he grew to love.
He is survived by his loving wife Patti of 47 years, Melissa (Russell Crichton) Rodgers, Amanda (Steve) Williamson, grandchildren Abigail and Henry Williamson, Adored sister Beverly Mackey, brothers Jerry (Margie) Mackey, Fulton (Shelly) Mackey, the Boltz/Meyers family, Bailey family, Buchan family, and the Monahan family and so many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, and Jerry Mackey Sr. and Danny Mackey.
He would like to acknowledge all the people he met over his 73 years who still remember, there are far too many to name. All the people who helped him the last few months of his life, the doctors, nurses, PA's, at OHSU, Peace Health Medical Center, and the Ray Hickey hospice center.
The family would like to acknowledge his philosophy of Friday surprises, walk around money and the necessary use of flashlights.
Celebration of life will be held November 16th at 4311 N.E. 62nd Ave, Vancouver, WA, 98661
from 11 to 4 with a private burial
service at later date at the Whidbey
Island Cemetery in Langley.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019