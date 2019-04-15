Home

Robert E. Smith passed away peacefully in May 2018 at age 82. He was born September 28, 1935 to Edward and Doris Smith in Seattle. He graduated from West Seattle High School and attended the University of Washington.

Robert's love of dance began in his grade school years. Teachers Francis Medley and the Barclays later became his mentors. After becoming a dance instructor for the Barclay Dance Studio he set his sites on opening his own studio. Vashon was his first location and he later move to Auburn and opened Auburn Dance and Music Center and was Dance Director there for 63 years.

As a youngster, Robert loved to entertain and was always organizing a carnival or show at his childhood home. In the 50s, he participated in the West Seattle Hi-Yu talent shows. In 1954, he spearheaded what became known as Valley Varieties. This was a troupe providing variety shows to our service members at Fort Lewis on Sunday evenings.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary and his parents. He is survived by his son Todd, sister Janet, nieces Janice and Marlene and nephew Paul.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
