Robert E. Spencer, Jr
On Sunday, January 19, 2020, Robert Earl Spencer Jr, husband and father of three, disappeared from his body at the age of 96. Robert was born to Robert E. Spencer Sr and Helen (Morse) Spencer on November 19, 1923 in Lowell, Massachusetts. He married Theresa Emily (Simonelli) Spencer in 1948. Three years later (along with eleven other family members) they moved, lock, stock and barrel to the Seattle area where they raised three sons, Robert III, Stephen, and Geoffrey. Robert Jr. had a passion for gardening (the best tomatoes around), fishing, woodworking and traveling. He was a gentleman but did not suffer fools. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Theresa (Tess), his sister Helen and brothers Perry, Richard and Louis. He is survived by his three sons, Bob, Steve and Geof, his grandchildren, Emily, Mario, Tony and Stephenie along with several nieces and nephews including Terri (Spencer) Hawkinson who was there for him in his latter years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Floral Hills Cemetery, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA. Remembrances can be given to ASPCA, your local food bank or to your local homeless persons.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 4, 2020