Robert Blayden passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 68, after a long and courageous battle with COPD / emphysema. He passed with his wife Shirley by his bedside at the Hospice of the Valley Care unit in Glendale, AZ. Bob was born August 29, 1950 in Seattle, WA to his parents Ralph and Eleanore Blayden.



Bob was always a hard worker and it was through hard work he attained the rank of Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow. He met the love of his life Shirley in 1967. They were married September 26, 1970 in Federal Way, WA. Bob always enjoyed doing projects around the house and he was good at it. In 1975, he turned this enjoyment into going into business for himself as a general contractor, specializing in residential remodeling. The business started out small but eventually evolved into the design / build company, Blayden Design/Build. He truly enjoyed helping his clients remodel their homes. He had many projects that were satisfying for him and his clients. Bob became involved with the building industry at the local, state and national levels. Joining the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties, Building Industry Association of Washington and The National Association of Home Builders. He was named Remodeler of the Year by the BIAW Remodelors Council in 1991. At the National level he earned the designations Certified Graduate Remodelor (CGR) and Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS). He was also a Life Director on the NAHB Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Greater Renton Chamber of Commerce, serving on various committees and he was a member of the Renton Rotary. He really enjoyed the friendships and camaraderie of both groups.



In his personal life he and Shirley enjoyed traveling. They visited many places, including Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and South Africa. Bob retired in 2008. After his retirement, Bob and Shirley enjoyed traveling in their RV as much as they could, especially at their camp club campground in Chelan. Chelan was one of his favorite places. It was while traveling in their RV they visited friends in Tucson, AZ. They found they liked the lifestyle in AZ and eventually moved to El Mirage, a suburb of Phoenix, AZ.



Even though he wasn't a golfer he still enjoyed the view from his recliner looking out the window onto the 4th fairway.



Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, son Randall (Randy)/Renee, grandson Ryan, sister Carolyn / Richard Edwards, and nephew and niece John and Jennifer Edwards. He is also survived by his sweet little dog Thor who gave him so much enjoyment the last two years. He was predeceased by his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents.



Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019