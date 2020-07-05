Robert Edward Williams
September 22, 1936 ~ May 1, 2020
Robert was born 9-22-1936 in Spokane, Washington to Merlin and Minnie Williams. He grew up in both Washington and Montana as both his parents hailed from Big Sky Country. Though an only child himself, he grew up surrounded by kin and beloved cousins whom he got into the usual boyhood pranks with. He attended grade, middle and high school in Spokane, played football, water-skied and hit the slopes as often as possible. He then attended Eastern Washington's College of Education in Cheney for three years before moving to Seattle to begin working for Boeing in 1957.
It was in Seattle that he met the love of his life and wife of 58 years, Ellen Conaty, and married her in 1962. They soon left Seattle for Solvang, California while both were stationed at Vandenberg AFB during the Minuteman crisis. A year later, they moved to Santa Maria, California, where they had their only daughter, Natalie. After 20 years there, the family packed up and moved to Lancaster, California for five years and then headed back to the Seattle area where he worked until he retired in 1999.
Bob, or Willie, as he was known to friends, was a good man and a devoted husband and father. He was a good boss too. Those who worked with him had a deep affection for him. One crew even named themselves, "Blazin' Bob Williams Quality Assurance Pit Crew". He was a good neighbor and our neighbors have expressed their regard for him as an upstanding man in the kindest ways. Thank you.
"Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." -Jack Thorne
We hope to have a small celebration of his life in late Summer.