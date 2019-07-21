|
|
Robert Erich Packo
Robert (Bob) Erich Packo, age 60, of Bellingham, WA passed away unexpectedly from heart failure on April 30, 2019.
A celebration of life will take place
at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26th,
at the Squalicum Boathouse in Zuanich Point Park, Bellingham, WA. Please join us to honor his
life and celebrate him in the joyful
way that he would have wanted.
Bring your favorite memories to share. In lieu of flowers, we will be collecting donations to place a bench in his name at Boulevard Park, where he often biked and walked.
To read more of Bob's story, please visit
www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019