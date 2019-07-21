Home

Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham
2465 Lakeway Drive
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Squalicum Boathouse in Zunich Point Park
Bellingham, WA
Robert Erich Packo

Robert Erich Packo Obituary
Robert Erich Packo

Robert (Bob) Erich Packo, age 60, of Bellingham, WA passed away unexpectedly from heart failure on April 30, 2019.

A celebration of life will take place

at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26th,

at the Squalicum Boathouse in Zuanich Point Park, Bellingham, WA. Please join us to honor his

life and celebrate him in the joyful

way that he would have wanted.

Bring your favorite memories to share. In lieu of flowers, we will be collecting donations to place a bench in his name at Boulevard Park, where he often biked and walked.

To read more of Bob's story, please visit

www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
