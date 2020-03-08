Home

Robert Eugene Delaney Obituary
Robert Eugene Delaney

Robert (Bob) Eugene Delaney, 96,

passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on February 14, 2020. Born in Missoula, Montana on July 16, 1923, Bob served as a U.S. Marine in WWll surviving major engagements on Guam and Iwo Jima, and graduated from the Cornish Art Institute in 1952. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who loved the arts, reading history and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Shari, his five children Glenn Delaney, Dennis Delaney (Sheri), Mike Delaney (Patty), Kelsey Martin (Scott), and Kimberley Clifford (James). He is also survived by eight grandchildren Austin (Vicki), Ryan (Emily), Erica, Kylie, Cameron, Kaelyn, Kennedy and Kinley and one great grandchild Jasper. He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Ted Delaney and Douglas Delaney, and parents Lloyd and Lilly Delaney.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Friday, March 27,

2020 at the Woodmark Hotel

in Kirkland, Washington,

1200 Carillon Point, at 2:00 pm

in the Marina Room. Memorial

at www.FLINTOFTS.com/obituary
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020
