Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McGladrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene McGladrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Eugene McGladrey Obituary
Robert Eugene McGladrey

Robert "Bob" Eugene McGladrey of Redmond, WA passed away at age 86 on February 5, 2019 while on a cruise with his loving companion of 5 years Fini Gonsalves.

Bob was born on March 1, 1932 in Arlington, WA to Robert P & Erma (Roark) McGladrey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ann (Kyle) McGladrey. Bob leaves behind his daughter, Patricia McGinnis; and his son's Robert D. and Stephen McGladrey (Melanie); and grandchildren, Brian McGinnis (Erika), Alicia Clark (Erik), Kelsie McGladrey, Lacey McGladrey, and Jessie McGladrey.

A celebration of Bob's life will be

Sun., March 10 at Thomas Family

Farms in Snohomish from 1- 4pm.

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.