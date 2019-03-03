|
|
Robert Eugene McGladrey
Robert "Bob" Eugene McGladrey of Redmond, WA passed away at age 86 on February 5, 2019 while on a cruise with his loving companion of 5 years Fini Gonsalves.
Bob was born on March 1, 1932 in Arlington, WA to Robert P & Erma (Roark) McGladrey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ann (Kyle) McGladrey. Bob leaves behind his daughter, Patricia McGinnis; and his son's Robert D. and Stephen McGladrey (Melanie); and grandchildren, Brian McGinnis (Erika), Alicia Clark (Erik), Kelsie McGladrey, Lacey McGladrey, and Jessie McGladrey.
A celebration of Bob's life will be
Sun., March 10 at Thomas Family
Farms in Snohomish from 1- 4pm.
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019