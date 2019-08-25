Home

Bob passed peacefully on August 15, 2019 to join his beloved wife, Gloria. He was 97 years young. He is survived by his sons Mark Charles (wife Karen), Dean Robert (wife Chris), Kyle Davis (wife Marti), six grandchildren, Sam, Luke, Ryan, Derych, Toby, and Melanie, and 4 great grandchildren, Elena, Preston, Graziana and Letizia. He was a WW2 Veteran of the Navy and the Washington National Guard. At the request of Bob, there will be no memorial service, and all donations should be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
