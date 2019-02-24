Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Dr. Robert Evan Whaley

Dr. Robert Evan Whaley Obituary
Dr. Robert Evan Whaley

Robert passed away on February 9, 2019 in Seattle, WA. at the age of 71. He was born May 7, 1947 in East Detroit, Michigan. He has lived in Seattle for the past 40 years and previously served in the US Marine corps in Vietnam.

Robert received his doctorate in Psychology from the University of Washington and spent over two decades working as a professor and Provost at the New York Fashion Academy in Seattle.

He is survived by his son Benjamin E. Whaley.

A memorial Service will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 27th at 1:00 PM, 11111 Aurora Ave North, Seattle, WA 98133; (206) 362-5200. The gravesite service is on Thursday, Feb. 28th at 12:45 PM at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042; (425) 413-9614
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
