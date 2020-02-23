|
Robert Fleming Hayman, Jr.
Robert Fleming Hayman, Jr. died of natural causes at his home on Herron Island on February 3, 2020. He was born in Bellevue, Washington, on September 16, 1964.
After attending the Overlake School in Redmond, Robert went on to the University of Washington, studied abroad at the University of London, and earned a B.A. in English in 1987. After graduation, he taught English for 18 months in Japan, returning to Seattle to begin a long career in commercial banking.
Robert married Sherry Wartnow on May 9, 1998. Both retired from banking in 2016, dividing their time between summers on Herron Island in the south Puget Sound, and winters in La Paz, Mexico, where Robert pursued his love of salt water and fishing.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sherry; his stepson, Macklin Turnrose; his parents, Robert and Sally Hayman; his sister, Victoria Sutton; his aunt, Mary Mitchell and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
An animal lover all of his life, and generous supporter of public radio, donations may be made to Rescue Every Dog (RED), Vashon Island Pet Protectors (VIPP), or KPLU Friends of 88.5, in lieu of flowers.
A memorial service will be held March 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m.at
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
in Medina.
Please share memories at
www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020