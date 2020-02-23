Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Fleming Hayman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Fleming Hayman Jr. Obituary
Robert Fleming Hayman, Jr.

Robert Fleming Hayman, Jr. died of natural causes at his home on Herron Island on February 3, 2020. He was born in Bellevue, Washington, on September 16, 1964.

After attending the Overlake School in Redmond, Robert went on to the University of Washington, studied abroad at the University of London, and earned a B.A. in English in 1987. After graduation, he taught English for 18 months in Japan, returning to Seattle to begin a long career in commercial banking.

Robert married Sherry Wartnow on May 9, 1998. Both retired from banking in 2016, dividing their time between summers on Herron Island in the south Puget Sound, and winters in La Paz, Mexico, where Robert pursued his love of salt water and fishing.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sherry; his stepson, Macklin Turnrose; his parents, Robert and Sally Hayman; his sister, Victoria Sutton; his aunt, Mary Mitchell and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

An animal lover all of his life, and generous supporter of public radio, donations may be made to Rescue Every Dog (RED), Vashon Island Pet Protectors (VIPP), or KPLU Friends of 88.5, in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service will be held March 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m.at

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

in Medina.

Please share memories at

www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -