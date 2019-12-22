Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Robert Fletcher Stinson

Robert Fletcher Stinson Obituary
Robert Fletcher Stinson

Born December 26, 1925 in Harris, MO; died December 13. 2019 in East Wenatchee, WA.

Survived by Margaret, his loving wife of 72 years; children, Joel (Beth), Charlotte Dougherty (Gary Fladmoe), John (Myong) and Tom (Katie); 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death in 2009, by his granddaughter, Kerry.

A proud WWII combat veteran who served on the battlefields of Europe. After the war, he re-upped and was stationed in Japan for the occupation where he met and married Margaret (Peggy) Zuern in 1947. Afterwards they moved to Seattle where they raised their family. Upon retirement from the USDA, Bob and Peggy lived in Edmonds until moving to assisted living in East Wenatchee.

Mission Complete. Rest in Peace.

Private Services will be held.

Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019
