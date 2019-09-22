|
|
Robert G. Stewart
Rob Stewart, 74, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He was born in Seattle but moved to Bellevue at an early age. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1963 and from the UW in 1968. After serving in Vietnam with the Army Corps of Engineers, he returned to the Eastside and started Greacen Construction. A proud builder, he was president of the Master Builders Assoc. King-Sno in 1982 and president of the BIAW in 1997. Rob loved sports, from playing golf at Overlake G&CC, to watching his kids play at Newport High School to supporting the Huskies and could often be seen at football and basketball games.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shirley, and their two children, Kerry and Mike, and his younger brother, Gordon.
A reception will be held for friends and family on Thursday at the Seattle Yacht Club.
A donation may be sent to ACT Theatre in his name.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019