Robert Gary Long

Robert Gary Long Obituary
Robert Gary Long

May 5, 1942 ~ April 20, 2019

Bob passed away unexpectedly at home in Lake Forest Park. Bob was in business at Seattle Recovery Service and Bob's Towing. Proceeded in Death by his son Kevin J Long. Survived by his wife Marilyn of 52 years, daughters Shelley (Ray) Melendez, Tori (Jamie) Dowling, and son Craig Spurlock. Granddaughters Ashley, Kayla, Lindsey, Ali and Katie. Greatgrandson Stephen James. Brothers Steve, Timothy and sisters Kimberly, Kellye, Diane and Debbie Lynn.

Celebration of Life service will be

May 18, 2019

Noon til 3:00pm

Kenmore Community Club

7304 NE 175th Street

Kenmore, WA 98028
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
