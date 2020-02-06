|
|
Robert George Jack
Robert Jack was a resident of Edmonds, WA and a citizen of both Canada and the US. Born in 1926 in Westlock, Alberta, he died 2019 in Surrey, BC, predeceased by his parents George and Annie Jack, and his brother, William Jack. He is survived by sisters Beatrice Beach and Shirley Bibby, and by sister-in-law Lorna Jack, and his wife of 70 years, Myrtle Baxter Jack, son Lawrence Jack and daughter Allison Jack Hannan. He is survived by 5 grandchildren: Lynn MacBradaigh, Ruth Orton, Spencer Jack, Emily Hannan and Christine Hannan, and 7 great-grandchildren: Madeline MacBradaigh, Brynn and Elyssa Orton, and Serena, Sebella, Slater and Harper Jack.
Robert graduated from the University of Alberta, Edmonton with a B.Sc. in Agriculture. He farmed for a short time, then worked in finance and management in Edmonton for Swift Canadian and for Muttart Engineered Buildings. In 1956 the family moved to California, where Robert started working for Kaiser Permanente Health Plan. He was transferred to Hawaii for 7 years with Kaiser, then to Argentina for 2 years, then back to California for the remainder of his Kaiser work.
Robert's other interests were travel, flying his Cessna plane, white-water kayaking and astronomy. He and his family had a variety of educational experiences as they travelled and sampled different cultures in more than 30 countries.
Memorial services were held in Puyallup, WA on Dec. 23, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020