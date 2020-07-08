Robert Gino Nonis
Robert "Bobby" Gino Nonis, born 20 March 1938, passed 5 days after his 82nd birthday on 25 March 2020 in Seattle, King County, WA. In the late 1950s, Bobby served in the US Navy before starting his career as a Metro Bus Driver, a job he enjoyed until his retirement. Even though Bobby never married or had children, he treated the Jonnason family as his own for 50 years and he leaves behind his adult daughter, Jobina Shivers (adopted in 2019). Of his biological family, Bobby is survived by his brother, Jerry Nonis, his sister, Ginny, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Bobby in death were his brother, David Melvin Nonis (passed 24 November 2010 in Renton, King County, WA), his father Alfred Nonis (passed 17 May 1979 in Half Moon Bay, San Mario County, CA), and mother Virginia Ella Eldridge (passed 8 October 2015 in Bothell, King County, WA).
He will be missed dearly.
