Robert Glenn Cramer
Robert (Bob) G. Cramer, born on March 13, 1946 to Glenn and Margaret Cramer (Bowles) in Seattle WA, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Coeur d Alene, ID. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran, Seattle Fire Fighter and loved the outdoors. He married the love of his life Patsy Johnson and had two great sons, James (Jim) and Jeffrey (Jeff). Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents, his step-father Harry Bowles, his brothers Dale and Ray Cramer, his wife Patsy and his son Jeffrey. He is survived by his son James and his sister Julie Bowles-Pelz as well as nephews, nieces and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Seattle Fire Foundation in his memory at www.seattlefirefoundation.org
