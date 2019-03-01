Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gojio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Larry) Gojio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert (Larry) Gojio Obituary
Robert (Larry) Gojio

On February 23, 2019 family and friends lost a gentle soul that cultivated a self-awareness that he saw in each of those he met. Larry was born in Seattle in November of 1947. His peaceful death is felt by many.

Larry was a sport enthusiast and enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, skiing. and watching football. For many years up to October of this year he played basketball on several local teams and traveled to San Francisco yearly for tournaments. He has developed many strong relationships with his SF friends.

Larry spent 43 years at Boeing. His career started as a graphic artist which led to management and then creative director. He designed and directed many significant company campaigns and projects.

Larry is survived by his wife Jennifer Thomas and his adult children Kyle and Keri (Ricker), his sister Joyce, and brother Tim. He has six grandchildren.

A celebration of Larry's life will

be held at the Nisei Veterans Hall

of Seattle, 1212 S. King St. on Sunday, March 10 at 10:00 am.

We thank Providence Hospice Care of Seattle for their gentle care and compassion during his end-of-life journey. And thank you to all of his friends and family that came to visit at his home during that time. His wish was to see you all before he left.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.